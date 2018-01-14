Qadri says won’t hold negotiations with anyone regarding Model Town incident

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahir-ul-Qadri has said that he will not hold negotiations with anyone regarding Model Town incident now.

Talking to a private news channel, Qadri said that no one will stage a protest in future if the victims of Model Town tragedy won’t get justice. He further assured to only fight a legal war against the Punjab government.

Earlier, Qadri had announced that his party will hold protests from January 17 till they demolish the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

PAT chief briefed the media, saying they will stage a sit-in on the Mall Road in Lahore. He told that the opposition parties have decided to protest against the Model Town incident and Kasur tragedy—where an innocent 7-year-old girl was raped and murdered.

He said, “Opposition parties will protest till justice is provided in both these cases.”

PAT chief told that both Pakistan Tehrkeek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Zardari will attend the protests, adding that several other leaders from the opposition parties will be there to raise their voices against the brutality of the ruling government.

He stated that he is confident that all leaders of the political parties will come to express solidarity with the martyrs of the Model Town incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that on June 17, 2014, police moved to remove the barriers placed on roads leading to Minhajul Quran institutions and residence of Dr Qadri in Lahore’s Model Town.

PAT chief had announced to lead a long march against the alleged corrupt government on June 23, 2014.

Removal of barriers deemed encroachments resulted in a deadly clash between the law enforcers and workers of the political front, claiming 14 lives and leaving many injured.