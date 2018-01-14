Holding Senate elections in March is a constitutional demand: Ahsan

NAROWAL: Federal Minister for Interior and Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal said Saturday that it is a constitutional demand to conduct Senate elections in March.

He expressed these views while addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a passport and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office in Narowal.

Speaking on the occasion, he warned the system would derail if any conspiracy was hatched in this regard. He criticised Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and said that opponents hatched conspiracies against the government by staging sit-ins and demonstrations.

“The conspiracy and demonstrations on Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (peace be upon him) were actually an effort to end Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tenure, but the government foiled all the conspiracies successfully,” he said.

Further, Ahsan Iqbal said that if the country was pushed towards anarchy, foreign investors would not come to Pakistan to invest in different sectors. He also said that people would decide in general elections which party they wanted to elect to power, he added.

He said the law and order situation, economy and energy crisis had improved to a great extent in the country, while adding that the government wanted the benefits of developments to reach the people.

NADRA Chairman Usman Yusuf Mobeen briefed the minister about the new NADRA office in Narowal and said the project would be completed within a year.