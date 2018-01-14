Conspirators hatching conspiracies against PML-N government: Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, on Sunday, said that conspirators are persistently hatching conspiracies against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

While talking to a private news channel Talal Chaudhry said that such conspirators cannot compete with PML-N in the political ground and have hence resorted to such tactics.

He also said that people have immense love and affiliation with the former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The state minister said that the PML-N government has been facing protests and demonstrations since the last four years and blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri for introducing politics of protests and sit-ins in the country.

“The PAT chief is searching for justice on streets but Nawaz Sharif has faced his cases in the court and has appeared before the judicial commission,” he stated.

“The PML-N government has resolved energy crisis, launched China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), stabled national economy, restored peace in Karachi and eliminated terrorism. This is why people will vote in favour of Nawaz Sharif in the coming election,” he concluded.