Bilawal urges Sindh govt to ensure protection of children from abuse

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday urged to take immediate measures to protect the children from abuse and other crimes and appealed the civil society and the Sindh government to work-out joint plans for creating a comfortable and secure environment for the children to grow.

The PPP Chairman met a delegation of Aahung, a non-governmental organization dedicated to spreading awareness on issues like child abuse, gender-based violence, and early age marriages.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Human Rights Rehana Leghari, Shamim Wasi, Shahzad Roy and Nazo Pirzada were also present at the meeting.

The idea of Life Skills Based Education (LSBE) at secondary level was also discussed in the meeting. The delegation of Aahung urged the Sindh government to include reprint the textbooks taught to children with special consideration given to LSBE.

The Sindh government was informed by the delegation of Aahung that a curriculum for children on their bodily protection and prevention from sexual abuse in public and private schools has already been developed and tested, and is ready to be included in the textbooks. The CM agreed to the proposals and announced to include it at the primary level.