Two Pashtun vendors killed in Lahore firing: police

LAHORE: Two persons were killed while two others sustained injuries by the firing of two unknown motorcyclists at Pir Makki Road, Bhatti Gate area of the city, on Friday.

According to city police, Awal Khan, 18, his father Zarwali, 40, residents of Bajaur and Shahzad Khan were selling plastic shoes in the said area when they were gunned down by the assailants.

They received serious bullet injuries and were rushed to the Mayo Hospital where Awal Khan and Shahzad Khan succumbed to their injuries. While the condition of Zarwali and a passer-by, Shahid of Vehari, was stated to be out of danger.

In the aftermath of the incident, city’s vendors blocked a road of the area and thrashed two vehicles, including a Speedo bus, and nearby property. They blocked the Metro Bus service as well.

Due to a blockade of the road, traffic in the area was jammed, besides long lines of vehicles at The Mall, Shah Alam, Data Darbar and Katchery Road.

However, SP City Raza Ali reached the spot and successfully urged the protestors to disperse. He assured the protesters that the killers will be arrested in three days. He also directed the traffic police to ensure smooth flow of traffic.