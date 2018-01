about 1 hour ago BY PPI

KARACHI: Three people were injured when a fire erupted in a warehouse, due to a short circuit in Korangi on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, a fire erupted in a warehouse in Korangi’s 100 quarter due to a short circuit. As a result, three people, Ghulam Hussain, Muhammad Ali and Abdul Aziz received burn injuries.

The injured were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.