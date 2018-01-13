Shahrukh and Salman have an easy understanding and chemistry: Ali Abbas Zafar

Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar, the man behind some of Bollywood’s most successful films, including Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Gunday said that he would love to direct a movie with the two Khans.

Ali Abbas, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest box-office offering Tiger Zinda Hai, in a recent interview said, “The only two superstars who I think can be brought together for a film are Salman and Shah Rukh. They have an easy understanding and chemistry. They are always in their element with each other. You need to hear them talk when they are sitting together.”

Speaking of what sort of genre he would like to work with them on, Ali said, “I would love to do a comedy with both of them. I definitely want to; I don’t know if it will ever happen but one thing is for sure, both of them are extremely secure. Hence, it wouldn’t be a problem to get them to do a film together. But the script has to be well-written.”

While, Ali has worked with Salman on two films, namely Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, both of which were blockbusters, the ace director is yet to work with Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently shooting for Aanand L. Rai’s Zero which also starres Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Zero is slated to release on December 21, 2018.

On the other hand, Salman is shooting for Remo D’Souza’s Race 3 which also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. Race 3 is expected to release in June 2018.