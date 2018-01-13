Raza Rabbani, Ayaz Saddiq to attend PUIC conference in Iran

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani will attend the 13th Session of the PUIC Conference, all set to begin in Tehran on Tuesday, according to an Iranian news agency.

Mian Raza Rabbani and Ayaz Sadiq will reportedly reach Tehran on Tuesday from Karachi. The conference and other related meetings will be underway until January 17.

According to the Iranian embassy in Islamabad, NA Speaker will lead the Pakistani delegation in the conference whereas Mian Raza Rabbani will be the chief guest on the occasion.

It is expected that the representatives of 44 Asian and African countries including 16 speakers, 14 deputy speakers, and several parliamentary delegations will attend the conference. A delegation from Russia will also attend the event.

The Founding Conference of the PUIC which was held in Tehran in 1999 decided to establish the PUIC with Permanent Headquarters to be located in Tehran. Its headquarters were inaugurated on 24 April 2001.