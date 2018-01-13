Protests erupt as 10-year-old-boy goes missing in Karachi

KARACHI: A group of protestors took to the streets near Karachi’s Sadar area on Friday night after a 10-year-old-boy went missing from the area.

The protestors blocked the roads and resorted to burning tyres, causing suspension of traffic and closure of eateries, the police said. Heavy contingents of Police and Rangers were deployed in the area following the protests. They reassured the angry protestors about the efforts made to recover the child.

Saddar Superintendent Police (SP) Tauqeer Mohammed Naeem told a local media outlet that the minor boy had gone to study at a seminary in the area around 11 am and has not returned home since.

The parents registered a First Information Report (FIR) about the missing child at Aram Bagh police station.

Sindh Inspector General of Police A.D Khawaja has directed Deputy Inspector General (South) to provide a detailed report on the progress of the case, a press release said.

The latest incident comes in the wake of widespread outrage and demonstrations across the country protesting against the rape and murder of 6-year-old Zainab Amin in Kasur, whose body was recovered from a trash heap in the city earlier this week.