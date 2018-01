RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army team defeated Indian Army team in a thrilling match during the Armed Forces International Polo Tournament 2018 in Nigeria on Friday, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Pakistani side defeated the Indian side by 15 to 3.5 goals in the most-awaited match of the event, the ISPR statement added.

Apart from Pakistan, five other teams are participating in the tournament, namely Egypt, India, Nigeria, Morocco and US, it added.