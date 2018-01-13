Early implementation, completion of CPEC projects govt’s top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday said that the early implementation and completion of projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor remains the foremost priority of the government in view of their huge socio-economic benefits for the country.

Chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on CPEC at Prime Minister’s Office, he directed that Board of Investment and other relevant federal government departments should actively engage with the provincial governments for ensuring timely completion of various CPEC-related projects.

The meeting reviewed progress on various projects being undertaken under the umbrella of CPEC project in the field of energy, roads and railway infrastructure, including the M-1 project, Karachi Circular Railway and establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in various parts of the country.

The meeting also reviewed preparation for the visit of the senior-level official delegation to China pursuant to the 7th Joint Cooperation Committee meeting held in Islamabad on November 21, 2017.

Power Division secretary briefed the meeting about various power sector projects, including 300MW Gwadar Power Project to be set up for catering to the power needs of Gwadar and the adjacent areas. The meeting was also briefed about the progress on the establishment of transmission lines being set up to off-take power from various generation sources.

NHA chairman briefed the meeting about progress on various road infrastructure projects, including construction of Raikot-Thakot road, Khuzdar-Basima road, upgradation of DI Khan-Zhob road and other projects.

PM Abbasi directed that besides expediting work on ongoing projects, modalities for mutually-agreed future projects be finalised in consultation with the Chinese side to ensure their timely implementation.

Discussing SEZs to be set up in various parts of the country under the CPEC project, the prime minister directed that Chinese side be proactively engaged in the speedy establishment of prioritized zones.

He directed that various factors, including connectivity, availability of human resource and requisite raw material, should also be taken into account while prioritising setting up of these zones.