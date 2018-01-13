CJP orders lab tests of all packaged milk brands in Karachi

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered laboratory tests of all brands of packaged milk available in the market, while hearing a case pertaining to the sale of substandard packaged milk at the Karachi Registry.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar directed the relevant authorities to conduct laboratory tests of all brands of packaged milk products available in the city’s markets, while expressing annoyance at the concerned authorities’ failure to submit complete details to the court regarding the use of injections in cows.

Justice Nisar, in his remarks to a representative of dairy farmers, stated that the injections administered to cows are resulting in breast cancer and other hormonal problems in women.

The chief justice demanded to know in which districts injections are being administered to cows to increase their milk production, and summoned a report on use and confiscation of the injections, by 11pm on Saturday.

On January 11, Mian Saqib Nisar took notice of the sale of substandard packaged milk in the country.

The CJP is already hearing the matter of sale of unsafe milk in the Lahore Registry as part of its suo motu notice on public welfare issues.

Hearing the suo motu case of harmful effects of packaged milk at the SC’s Lahore Registry on January 6, the CJP had remarked that everyone is forced to consume cancer-infested milk, adding that all packaged milk is loaded with formalin which is a food preservative.

During the hearing, the bench, which includes Justice Ijazul Ahsan, banned the use of injections in cows to increase their milk production capacity.