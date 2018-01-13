Atleast 247 individuals termed as suspects in Zainab rape case

KASUR: Punjab Chief Minister’s advisor Dr Umer Saif has published a report pertaining to the developments made in the eight-year-old Zainab rape case, in which at least 247 individuals have been termed as suspects after reviewing the CCTV footage.

Investigators have collected significant data through geo-fencing. The people suspected to be involved in the rape and murder of the seven-year-old girl included those who departed from her residence and passed by it.

During the period, five mobile numbers were used whereas three calls were made from a suspected number. Report of a suspected message being received by one of the numbers has also

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, talking to a private TV channel, revealed that the presence of serial killer in the case was possible and that the collected DNA of the culprit from Zainab’s body indicated the man belonging to age group 30-35 years.

Zainab’s medical report confirmed ample evidence of assault and rape on the little girl’s body. She had torture marks on nose, neck, and other parts of the body as the rapist slit her wrists and choked her to death.

A spokesperson Malik Ahmed Khan admitted that their government is yet to take a number of measures for the protection of children, adding that meaningful steps are essential.

He stressed the need to educate and aware the elders so that such incidents can be avoided in future.