Sindh CM sets up special desk to monitor child abuse cases

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday that a special desk against child abuse has been established at the Chief Minister’s House to receive complaints about incidents involving child abuse.

According to a spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s House, the special desk would receive complaints round-the-clock. Complaints can be lodged with the desk against any child abuse on numbers 021-99202080, 021-99202081, 021-99207568, 021-99207394 and 919.

Officials at the desk upon receiving the complaint will immediately act for their redressal.

The chief minister said that awareness should be created regarding the subject. He also directed police to quickly act against such incidents.

Murad also issued directives to the Education Department to take special measures in this regard.

He directed to train children in schools against any child abuse, and said that parents of children should also be made part of this awareness drive.

He said that children be trained as they could inform about the abuse, if any. He also directed to train teachers to this effect.