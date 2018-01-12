Qatar files complain to UNSC against UAE airspace voilation

DOHA: Qatar filed a complaint with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), citing airspace violation.

According to Doha based Al Jazeera on Friday, Qatar’s UN representation filed a complaint to the UNSC, saying a fighter jet belonging to the United Arab Emirates violated Qatar’s airspace.

The complaint, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Alya Ahmed Al Thani handed to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, emphasized that it was clearly against the authority of Qatar, border and land security, as well as international law.

The complaint also noted that Qatar would take all necessary measures in accordance with international laws to protect its airspace, borders and national security.

Separately, Qatar’s official QNA news agency reported that the airspace violation took place on Dec 21, 2017.

In early June, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain all abruptly severed diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

The four threatened to impose further sanctions on Doha if it failed to accept a long list of demands.

Qatar denies the accusations, describing attempts to diplomatically isolate it as a violation of international law and its national sovereignty.