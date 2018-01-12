Jahangir Tareen filed review petition with SC against disqualification verdict

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Jahangir Tareen on Friday filed a review petition against the disqualification verdict by the Supreme Court (SC) against him under Article 62 of the Constitution.

He filed the appeal review along with an affidavit, which stated that Tareen did not deliberately conceal assets in his nomination papers.

It added that The Random Trust was formed in 2011 by the former PTI leader because he wanted to provide a house for his children in Britain, adding that Tareen had appointed himself and his wife as beneficiaries of the trust as a protective measure.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, had disqualified Tareen on December 15 as it announced its decision on the petition filed against the former PTI leader by Hanif Abbasi, a leader of the ruling PML-N.

Tareen was disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution for not revealing his 12-acre Hyde House property in the United Kingdom as an asset, earlier today. He was also de-seated by the ECP, following his disqualification.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan hereby de-notifies Mr Jahangir Khan Tareen as Member National Assembly of Pakistan from constituency NA-154 Lodhran-1 with immediate effect…” the notification read.

The notification further declared Tareen as a returned candidate from his constituency Lodhran-1 which stands rescinded with effect from December 15.

Following the Supreme Court’s verdict, Jahangir Tareen had expressed his disappointment and said the country’s top court had disqualified him on “mere interpretation of the trust deed”.

Shortly after the decision was announced, PTI chief Imran Khan had said that the party would file a review petition against the verdict. Tareen, disappointed with the decision, had flown the UK with his family.