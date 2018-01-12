Court stops intra-election of PTI US chapter

NEW YORK: A group of US-based Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) got a stay order from a court to stop intra-party elections after the emergence of differences with another group.

The group has alleged that the opponent group was collecting funds for party illegally while accusing it of money laundering and fraud. Upon which, the court stopped the election.

It said that group had no answer where it had spent the amount, adding the elections process would be completed until the further order of the court.