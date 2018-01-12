CII chairman urges seminaries to produce quality prayer leaders

ISLAMABAD: Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Thursday urged seminaries to produce quality teachers and prayer leaders with melodious voices to attracting people to offer prayers with zeal and enthusiasm.

Addressing a book review titled “What is Madrassa: Deeni Madaris and Modern Demands” written by Dr Ibrahim Mussa, Notre Dame University, US, he stressed introducing “Madrasa Studies” in the curriculum.

Resource person, Dr Aamir Taseen, former chairman, Madrassa Education Board explained the history of madaris in Pakistan, the problems and solutions, the government education policy, statistics of the madaris, education board and Wafaq, modern education institutes, registration of madaris and their demands.

He said that there are 4 million students studying in religious seminaries.

According to a press release, only that change in madrasas could succeed which was routed from within the madaris, he added.