Balochistan Assembly to elect new CM on Saturday

QUETTA: After a week-long political crisis, the Balochistan Assembly is all set to hold its session on Saturday to elect new Leader of the House.

The process for filing nomination papers by candidates for the new chief minister of Balochistan has been underway on Friday.

The nomination papers are to be submitted before 3:00 pm as the provincial assembly session has been summoned on Saturday to elect a new leader of the house.

After a no-trust motion against him, Sanaullah Zehri had resigned from his position as Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) and submitted resignation to Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai on Tuesday afternoon, who forthwith accepted it.

Following the resignation of the chief minister, the Balochistan government issued a notification which read: “Consequent upon the resignation of the Chief Minister Balochistan, the provincial ministers and advisers to the chief minister shall also cease to hold their office with immediate effect.”

The election for new CM follows the resignation of chief minister Sanaullah Zehri, who quit on January 9.

On Thursday, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and the disgruntled members of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nominated PML-Q’s Abdul Quddus Bizenjo as the candidate for the new chief minister.

Speaking to reporters, Bizenjo expressed hope that he will come up to the expectations of the parties who have expressed their confidence in him.

“I will reach out to all political parties, including Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and National Party (NP) for parliamentary consultation and we will try to resolve issues in the province by keeping everyone together,” Bizenjo told reporters.