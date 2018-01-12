All-out efforts being made to apprehend Kasur incident culprits: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Thursday said the government and police were making all-out efforts to apprehend the culprits of the Kasur incident.

Talking to a private news channel, the law minister said that various institutions were jointly investigating the painful Kasur incident and some suspects had been arrested and were being interrogated.

He said the Punjab Police were already working on child abuse cases in the area.

The law minister said the political parties should avoid doing politics for point-scoring and misleading the facts about the incident.

Sanaullah said that police personnel who misused the powers against protestors of the Kasur incident had been arrested and a case had been registered against them. They would face the law of the land, he added.