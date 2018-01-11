Two Pakistani labourers killed in Riyadh building collapse: Saudi media

Two Pakistani labourers died Wednesday after a part of an old building in a Riyadh hospital collapsed during renovation work.

In addition to the two dead, another three labourers were injured in the incidence, according to Saudi Gazette. The incident occurred at an old laboratory building at King Saud Medical Complex when the workers were dismantling the structure.

The building was being dismantled to carry out renovation and expansion work initiated by the health ministry.

The labourers working at the construction site were all Pakistani nationals, according to the Saudi newspaper. King Saud Medical Complex in-charge Dr Turki Al Nafisa later visited the injured workers at the hospital. The matter was being investigated by police authorities and members of the civil defence force.