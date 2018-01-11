No quick solution to Pak-India issues, says former Indian envoy

NEW DELHI: Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, TCA Raghavan said that there are no easy and quick solutions to issues between India and Pakistan, reports an Indian news agency.
Raghavan said the issues between the two countries are characterised by lack of trust and they can only be addressed through diplomatic and political channels.
“I do not think there is an easy descriptive solution anyone can offer on India-Pakistan issues,” Raghavan said on Wednesday. “The issues are of mistrust. You can only address issues of mistrust through diplomatic and political processes. There are no easy, quick solutions,” he said.
Islamabad has been insisting on an end to cross-border terrorism before a meaningful dialogue process can start with New Delhi.
Raghavan said visas have also been a factor in the relations between the two neighbouring countries. “In the present context, visas have lost the kind of resonance they used to have, could be because technology could also be impacted in so many other ways through the Internet, through other communication platforms and so on,” he said.
Raghavan was speaking during a discussion at the launch of his book – The People Next Door: The Curious History of India-Pakistan Relations.
