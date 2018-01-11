Influenza outbreak claims 19 lives in Multan

MULTAN: The outbreak of seasonal influenza in Multan has claimed 19 lives in 25 days so far.

A total of 104 patients were tested for influenza, of which 47 were diagnosed with it, a spokesperson of Multan’s Nishter Hospital added.

On Friday, Punjab Health Department spokesperson in Multan Dr Atta-ur-Rehman had reasoned that patients who died after contracting the seasonal influenza were already suffering from another disease.

A team of specialist doctors arrived in Multan in the first week of January for the treatment of influenza. The team has been deployed at Nishtar Hospital while a massive influenza vaccination drive has been launched in Multan region to control the epidemic.

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has already taken notice of the spread of influenza and directed relevant authorities to take all possible measures for its prevention. He also advised them to organise awareness campaign regarding the illness.

Seasonal influenza can spread through contact with the bacteria discharged by an infected person’s coughing and sneezing. Pregnant women, senior citizens, and children are at higher risk of contracting it.