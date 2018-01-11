Gohar Rasheed joins the cast of ‘Maula Jatt’

Bilal Lashari’s much-awaited remake of Sultan Rahi’s Maula Jatt has been garnering a lot of hype since it was announced. However, that is no surprise considering the film’s cast which includes the likes of Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Mahira Khan. And if that was not enough, the latest is that Gohar Rasheed will also be joining the team of the film.

Gohar already has won critics and fans alike with his powerful performance as Waseem Wallay in Rangreza. Though the film was not a commercial success and was labelled a flop, Gohar’s performance left a mark and was well-appreciated.

Gohar has been known to play difficult and challenging roles and we can’t help but ponder over what role the actor will be essaying this time. However, in an earlier interview with Pakistan Today, Gohar revealed that he will be doing a comic role in his next film and now we wonder if he was hinting at this.

Gohar has earlier played Zia-ul-Haq in Anwar Maqsood’s plays and was also seen as Duke in Moulin Rouge. With a background in theatre, his portfolio and experience is impeccable.