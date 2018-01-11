CJP urges lawyers to stop boycott of courts over Kasur incident

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has urged the lawyers to shun their strike over the Kasur incident and remarked that the head of the entire nation hangs in shame over the heinous crime

The abduction, rape and murder of Zainab, 8, whose dead body was found from a garbage heap on Tuesday, five days after she went missing has become a focal point for Pakistan after violent protests against the incident left three dead.

CJP gave these remarks while hearing a case at the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Justice Saqib Nisar maintained that Kasur incident is an embarrassment for the entire country as Zainab was their daughter too but he insisted that lawyers may stage protest against the brutal killing but should not boycott court proceedings as the litigants will suffer from this.

“My wife is even more aggrieved than I am over the heinous crime”, Chief Justice Nisar remarked.

Earlier, taking suo moto notice of the incident, SC Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the Punjab IGP to submit a report within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah also sought a report on the incident from the Kasur district and sessions judge.