CJP takes notice of sale of substandard packaged milk

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday took notice of the sale of substandard packaged milk in the country, according to reports.

The chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) will hold a public hearing on the case on Saturday at its Karachi Registry, reads a notification by the Supreme Court registrar.

The CJP is already hearing the matter of sale of unsafe milk in the Lahore Registry as part of its suo motu notice on public welfare issues.

While hearing that case on January 6, the CJP had remarked that everyone is forced to consume cancer-infested milk, adding that all packaged milk is loaded with formalin which is a food preservative.

During the hearing, the bench, which includes Justice Ijazul Ahsan, banned the use of injections in cows to increase their milk production capacity.