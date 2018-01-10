Rapist and murderer of innocent girl will be awarded exemplary punishment: Marriyum Aurangzeb

KASUR: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Literary History Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet on Wednesday condemned the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl, named Zainab, in Kasur and assured that the rapist and murderer will be awarded an exemplary punishment

“Her murder is an extremely shameful and condemnable act. The beast who committed this heinous crime deserves the harshest possible punishment. We are standing with the affected family and will make the culprit an example by giving him an exemplary punishment,” read the tweet.