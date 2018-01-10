Police arrests two Chinese nationals in ATM skimming fraud

KARACHI: According to reports, police arrested two Chinese nationals allegedly involved in an ATM skimming fraud in Karachi on Wednesday.

The arrested foreigners were seen suspiciously doing the rounds of an ATM booth on Karachi’s Abdullah Haroon Road for the past three days.

Citizens took hold of the suspects and handed them over to police, who moved the suspects to the Artillery Maidan Police Station for investigation.

After the investigation, the officials confirmed that the two foreigners were involved in ATM skimming.

“We have found ATM skimming devices from both suspects,” confirmed Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Tauqeer Naeem.

“They had come to remove the skimming devices from the machines,” he added.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the ATM booth, from a day earlier, showed the suspects installing a skimming device in the machine.