PMDC advises students to take admission in recognised medical colleges only

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Wednesday advised parents and students to get admission only in those medical and dental colleges that are recognised by the council.

According to an official of PMDC, if any student takes admission in any unrecognised medical or dental institution, that student would not be registered with PMDC and the council would not take any responsibility for any adverse action on their career.

He said that all students could check the list of registered and authorised medical and dental colleges on PMDC website. He said that no medical or dental institution was allowed to train students without being first registered with PMDC or whose admissions had been stopped by the council.

He said that all those institutions which were advertising admissions must follow the seat allocation prescribed by the council, adding strict action would be taken against them in case of any violation of PMDC rules and regulations.

The official further said that those medical and dental graduates who were not registered with PMDC would not be registered as medical and dental practitioners. He also said that if any person had a problem regarding admissions to medical and dental colleges, he/she may register their complaints and grievances with the PMDC president or council members on the council’s helpline and email.

He added that the list of medical and dental college who have been banned from advertising admissions and were under litigation were also available on PMDC website along with other details.