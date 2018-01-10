Only religious harmony can defeat anti-state elements: Kamran Michael

Federal Minister for Statistics Kamran Michael Tuesday said that the minorities had equally sacrificed for the sake of motherland and being patriotic Pakistanis were always ready to protect the country from evil designs of anti-state elements.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the New Year and Christmas celebrations here at St Cathedral Hall, he said the forefathers had rendered matchless sacrifices in the creation of separate Muslim land in the sub-continent like the other minorities’ community in the country.

“Though Christians are minority and small in number but their patriotism is beyond any doubt,” he said. Kamran said that Pakistan was passing through critical circumstances wherein schools, mosques, Imambargahs, churches and religious places of minorities were targeted by the terrorists.

He said the nefarious designs of anti-state elements could be defeated by unity and religious harmony. Responding to a query regarding census, the minister said that all provinces sent their technical teams and expressed satisfaction over census, adding that except MQM all the political parties and Sindh government had expressed their confidence in census conducted in Sindh province.

He said Ministry of Statistics had sent complete data of census to Election Commission of Pakistan for holding of 2018 general election. Responding to another query, the minister said, “I belong to minority and PML-N selected me as provincial minister for finance twice, while giving representation to minorities, but deplored that PTI government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did nothing for minorities to resolve their problems.