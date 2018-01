LAHORE: A Czech woman carrying nine kilogrammes of heroin was arrested at the Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old identified as Tereza Hluskova was attempting to smuggle the heroin from Lahore to Abu Dhabi.

According to the airport sources, the woman had crossed both counters of Anti-Narcotics Force before getting caught.

The Customs said that raids are being conducted in different parts of the city as per the information shared by the woman.