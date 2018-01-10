Balochistan Assembly session to elect new CM summoned on January 13

ISLAMABAD: The governor of Balochistan has summoned an assembly session for January 13 to elect a new chief minister for the provincial cabinet.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former premier Nawaz Sharif held a meeting after Nawab Sanaullah Zehri resigned from the position of chief minister on Tuesday, where they decided that the opposition will be offered to field their candidate for the vacated position in the provincial

The opposition parties, however, have announced that they will not field a candidate for the new chief minister.

Opposition Leader Maulana Abdul Wasay, while speaking in the Balochistan Assembly, said that the opposition will not join the new provincial government.

The names that have surfaced for the position of the chief minister are Saleh Bhutani and Jan Mohammad Jamali. The former has also served as the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan in 2007.

Zehri’s decision came after he was advised by the incumbent prime minister to resign in the light of the no-confidence motion.

According to sources, Abbasi advised the chief minister to resign in order to control the political situation in the province following his visit to Quetta.

The prime minister has also taken notice of the role of provincial lawmakers in letting the situation get out of hand.