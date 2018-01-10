Another innocent soul falls prey to sexual assault in Punjab

FAISALABAD: The dead body of a 15-year-old was recovered from agricultural fields in Dijkot on Wednesday. Faizan, a class 10 student and resident of Jhok Kharlan had been missing since Tuesday evening.

According to the police, Faizan was kidnapped, tortured and strangled to death after alleged sexual abuse. Other than the visible marks of choking with a string, several other bruises were discovered on the victim’s body that indicates resistance.

The police have handed over the body to Faizan’s family after postmortem and registered a case against an unknown accused. While further investigation will be carried out after the autopsy report, three suspects have also been arrested by the police.

The victim’s family and locals of the area, outraged by the incident, have demanded immediate action from the authorities.

Second case of sexual assault in Punjab in one day

Earlier on Wednesday, the dead body of a seven-year-old girl, Zainab was found from a garbage pile near Shahbaz Road after four days of her disappearance. It was later revealed by an initial postmortem report that the minor was strangled to death after being raped multiple times.

Zainab had gone to her tuition centre but did not return. Her parents had gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, and the girl was living with her aunts.

Zainab became yet another victim of Kasur’s dirty legacy, a legacy which has seen numerous innocent souls falling prey to the monstrosities of men.

People have taken to social media to voice their anger at this horrendous crime which has become a norm not just in Kasur, but parts of Punjab.