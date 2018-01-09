Specimen of dead lion sent for histopathology analysis

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has directed the officers concerned to submit a detailed report on the death of a lion in Karachi Zoo on Tuesday.

He directed that full details about the incident must be submitted without delay and said that no negligence or carelessness in taking care of the animals and birds kept in the zoo will be tolerated.

“Stern action will be taken against officials who are found careless in their duties towards the animals,” said the Karachi mayor.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Zoo sources informed that specimen were sent to the local laboratory after the postmortem of the dead animal was carried out, and the chemical analysis report will be received in 15 to 20 days after which more details will come into fore.

Karachi Zoo director said that the two seized lions were shifted to Karachi Zoo on October 19, 2017 by the Sindh Wildlife Department and Gulshan-e-Iqbal assistant commissioner.

However, he said, one of the lions was not taking his feed properly and the quantity of food taken by him decreased after December 20, 2017.

Dr Asma Ghiwala, a veterinary doctor, was consulted who prescribed medicines after which the lion began taking his feed.

The lion got sick again on January 7, after which its medical treatment was again started. However, the lion did not get better this time and died on January 9.

It is also important to mention here that the reported physical age of the dead lion is 18 years, while it was actually only 13 years of age.