SHC takes notice of double murder of Hindu businessmen in Thar

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday took notice of double murder of Hindu traders in Mithi, ordering officials to submit a progress report of the investigation.

On Jan 5, two Hindu businessmen were shot and killed while resisting a robbery attempt at their shop in Mithi.

According to the local police, the victims, identified as Dileep Kumar and Chandar Maheshwari, were brothers.

The killings outraged the local traders, who shut their business and took to the street to protest against the incident.

On Tuesday, the court had directed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Thar Amir Saud Magsi, the Mirpurkhas deputy inspector general, and district and sessions judge Thar to appear in court on Wednesday to submit a report regarding the incident.

According to a local media outlet, two suspects had been picked up for interrogation and the Sindh inspector general had announced a Rs500,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the culprits.

On Monday, Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal visited the brothers’ family and assured them that the killers would be arrested soon.