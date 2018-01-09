SC acquits two accused after ten years

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday acquitted two accused, who have spent 10 years behind bars in a murder case, due to lack of evidence.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, heard the appeal moved by Muhammad Waheed and Muhammad Nadim who had been booked for the murder of Tanveer Ahmed at Shahzad Town, Islamabad in 2007.

Justice Asif Saeed remarked that due to fake witnesses, actual murderers were moving free while people continued blaming the courts, while adding that usually innocent people became the victims of personal enmity in such cases.

Subsequently, due to the lack of evidence, the bench passed the acquittal orders of both the accused. The accused were awarded death sentence by the trial court which was converted into life imprisonment by Islamabad High Court.