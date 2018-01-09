Sarfraz Bugti likely to become Balochistan CM if motion against Zehri successful: report

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) may elevate Sarfraz Bugti as Balochistan chief minister, if the no-confidence motion against current Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri is successful, reported The Express Tribune.

The motion is expected to be taken up by the Balochistan Assembly on Tuesday.

Bugti has already made it clear that whatever differences he has are with Zehri and not the party.

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s decision to stay away from the current political crisis in Balochistan fuels the rumours that the ruling party’s leadership is involved in the province’s turmoil.

Despite Zehri’s constant requests, the PML-n leader is still reluctant to visit Balochistan and resolve the political crisis, after a group of provincial lawmakers announced a no-confidence motion against Zehri.

According to the report, the PML-N’s Balochistan chapter, the National Party and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl have separately met Sharif and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to share their grievances against the chief minister. The report also suggests that Sharif allegedly had an issue with Zehri’s style of governance ever since the CM was elected, but decided to adopt a wait and see policy.

According to the newspaper, the main purpose of the low-profile visit paid by PM Abbasi on Thursday to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was to get the viewpoint of the JUI-F chief in case of an in-house change in the Balochistan Assembly.

Fazl reportedly is also in favour of replacing Zehri due to his ‘hostile’ attitude towards opposition parties and even coalition partners and wants someone to be elected, as soon as possible, in place of Zehri if he gets removed, in order to make sure that the provincial assembly becomes functional at the earliest.