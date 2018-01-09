PM stresses more collaboration with China in trade, education

Ambassador Yao Jing calls on Abbasi at PM House

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday stressed strengthening people-to-people contacts with China and collaboration in various areas including trade, commerce, education, and culture.

Talking to Ambassador of China Yao Jing here, he congratulated him on his appointment to Pakistan and reiterated strengthening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations. He said that deepening strong bonds of friendship and multi-sector cooperation between Pakistan and China would continue with great fervour.

The prime minister expressed the confidence that Ambassador Yao would actively contribute towards the smooth and expeditious implementation of the projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Ambassador Yao Jing thanked the prime minister and the government for a very warm welcome and assured to play his part in realising the vision of Pakistani and Chinese leadership for the benefit of the people of the region.