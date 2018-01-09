Italy’s CG lauds Pakistan’s contribution towards war against terrorism

KARACHI: Italy’s Consul General (CG), Anna Ruffino, in Karachi called on the Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and discussed matters of mutual interest between the countries, with special reference to the contribution made by Pakistan in the ongoing war against terrorism.

The newly appointed Italian CG on the occasion said her country keeps in high esteem the role of Pakistan and its people countering terrorism and helping world in general to be protected against the menace of extremism.

“Italy will continue to support Pakistan and extend cooperation in needed spheres,” she was quoted to have said by a spokesman for governor House.

Anna Ruffino said cooperation between the two countries will strengthen their friendship at different levels. Sindh Governor expressed his confidence that the CG will play a crucial role in strengthening cordial relations between the two countries and help convince investors from her country to invest in Sindh and its capital.

He informed her that Karachi is the commercial hub and that the seaport in the region has all potential for growth which is also blessed with well trained and educated young population coupled with steady improvement in its infrastructure.

The governor also shared steps taken for restoring peace as well as law and order situation on strong lines in the metropolis.