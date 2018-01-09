Elections to be held on time despite arrival of ‘godfather’ : Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that a godfather has been called from Canada to derail the government but the democracy will remain stable and elections will be held on time.

Talking to media, the state minister said a person was talking about spreading anarchy across the country but no action was being taken against him. Moreover, she claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has proven its performance in every department in the last four years.

Marriyum Aurangzeb maintained that an elected prime minister was first ousted on the base of his Iqama, and now efforts are being made to dissolve the government.

On the other hand, Minister of State for Interior Affairs Talal Chaudhry claimed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are the forces behind Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr. Tahirul Qadri.

Talal also clarified that Senate and general elections will be held on time. The PML-N leader said his party will keep on standing on principles and won’t make any deal.

Talal Chaudhry maintained that the conspiracies against Balochistan will harm Pakistan, not PML-N and the efforts to disrupt the provincial assembly were regrettable.