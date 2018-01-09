Afghanistan claims Haqqani network behind big attacks in cities, not Daesh

KABUL: Kabul has claimed that big attacks in Afghanistan were being conducted by Haqqani network under the name of Daesh, according to Tolo News.

“For the purpose of provoking Iran and Russia to support Taliban, they (Haqqani Network) are carrying out the attacks under the name of Daesh,” said Afghan Ministry of Defence Spokesperson Dawlat Waziri on Monday.

Waziri said the Taliban were carrying out all the attacks and clashes in order to attract aid from Russia and Iran.

“The big and grave attacks are carried out by the Haqqani Network,” said Hazrat Ali a parliament member.

This comes as concern mounts over Daesh’s growing footprint in parts of the war-torn country.

The National Unity Government’s (NUG) CEO Abdullah Abdullah said that in the past few months Daesh has been largely suppressed in Afghanistan. Afghan security sources said that at the moment Daesh militants were not only in Kunar province but in Nangarhar, Laghman, Nuristan and Jawzjan and were fighting security forces.

“In recent weeks, the most hits given to Daesh militants were in eastern and northern Afghanistan,” said Abdullah.

The presence of Daesh in Afghanistan has been a major concern for Russia and Iran. Security sources believe that the origins of Daesh and the Taliban are from one source and that there is no evidence that Afghanistan’s Daesh has links with Daesh in Iraq and Syria or take orders from them.