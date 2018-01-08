Three PAS officers transferred

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday transferred three senior officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) to important positions.

The Establishment Division notification issued in this regard read that Babar Hayat Tarar, a BS-21 officer of PAS who was presently posted with the Punjab government, had been transferred and posted as Prime Minister Office Additional Secretary with immediate effect and until further orders.

Furthermore, Naveed Alauddin, a BS-21 officer of PAS who was presently posted as Prime Minister Office Additional Secretary had been transferred and posted as Finance Division Additional Secretary with immediate effect.

Moreover, Zafar Hasan, a BS-21 officer of PAS presently posted as Planning Development and Reform Division Additional Secretary was transferred and posted as Finance Division Additional Secretary with immediate effect.