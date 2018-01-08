SEF celebrates its silver jubilee

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) celebrated its silver jubilee on Monday with the theme “hope and journey” depicting the Foundation’s voyage of the last twenty-five years.

SEF spokesman said that the Foundation witnessed the participation of people from various walks of life including members from the national and provincial assemblies, bureaucracy, academia, members from the civil society and donor agencies.

Sindh Chief Minister, Murad Shah, was the chief guest while Minister for Education & Literacy Sindh, Jam Mahtab Dahar was the host of the ceremony. The welcoming address was delivered by the SEF Managing Director Ms Naheed Durrani. In her address, she reaffirmed to strengthen the education outcomes in accordance with Sindh government’s vision.

Later, the journey of the Foundation was screened through a documentary. The representatives of the SEF partner schools spoke about their efforts in the past few years for the provision of quality education.

Following that, the launching ceremony of the Foundation’s android based e-learning software Introducing Smart Teaching and Learning (INSTAL) took place. The initiative was launched by the chief minister. INSTAL envisions the deployment of a software at school level followed by the provision of 21,000 tablet computers at 700 SEF supported schools.

The event also marked the launch of an autobiography of Professor Anita Ghulam Ali- who was the Founder of SEF. The chief minister commended the SEF’s role for strengthening the cause of quality education among the marginalized strata through building sustainable partnerships with the private sector in the province.

He said that in the coming days, the Foundation is expected to play a robust role in education particularly at the primary level. It is envisaged that the Foundation would provide quality education to at least 1000 primary schools in remote areas in the coming years.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to overcome all impediments and improve access as well as quality of education across the province. Mahtab Dahar expressed his appreciation and congratulated the Foundation on completing 25 years of its journey.

Counting on the strength of the Foundation, he added that the government is giving some schools in Thatta, Badin, Jamshoro, Sujawal and Dadu to SEF for an effective management under the public-private partnership proramme. The Program concluded with a lively performance given by the children from various schools under the administration of SEF.