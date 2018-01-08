Sanjay Dutt’s heroin addiction

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt said actor Sanjay Dutt had a really hard time dealing with his addiction to heroin.

In a tweet, Bhatt wrote, “Sanjay Dutt had a really hard time dealing with his addiction. It went to a point where his first thought in the morning was about heroin. Hear me and Pooja Bhatt (daughter and actress-filmmaker) talk about substance abuse only on ‘Bhatt Naturally’ (radio show).”

Sanjay has worked with Vishesh Films, which is co-owned by Mahesh, for films like Kabzaa, Sadak and Dushman.

Last year, Pooja said Sadak 2, the sequel of her 1991 hit film Sadak, is in the works. “We are making Sadak 2 in which we are showing Sanjay Dutt in his true and present time, so we are dealing with issue of depression in that film but we are making a commercial film,” she had said.