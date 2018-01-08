Politics of sit-ins, protests damage development process: Rana Tanvir

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanvir Hussain Sunday said that politics of sit-ins and protests had caused irreparable damage to the country.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of gas supply to Mehmoodkot, Sharaqpur, and prize distribution ceremony of Allama Iqbal Group of schools in Lahore, he said that the government will bravely face conspiracies of the internal and external elements in the country.

He alleged that Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan were playing with the fate of the country.

He alleged that Tahirul Qadri and Imran Khan were attempting to derail development process once again, but they would never be succeeded.

“A democratic process should continue as it is the only way which can resolve issues,” he said. Whenever the PML-N comes to power, conspiracies begin to hatch, he stated.

“No one can oust Nawaz Sharif from hearts of the people and the PML-N will again make government in 2018 on the basis of its performance,” he added.

“People are the better judge to decide who should win and they would reject conspirators in the next elections,” he concluded.