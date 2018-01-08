Musharraf says he neither supports MQM nor PSP

KARACHI: All Pakistan Muslim League head General (retd) Pervez Musharraf said on Sunday that some political powers forcefully created differences among the public, and asked the people of Karachi to follow him in order to be taken “on the right path.”

He was addressing a rally via video link in Liaquatabad area of the city.

“We have to get rid [of such powers,” Musharraf said. “We will have to take a national approach and move towards progress.”

The former president said he neither supported Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) nor was he with Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP). There was a need for people to shun differences and join hands in order to rise as a single power, he added.

Lashing out at MQM, Musharraf said the party was in power in Karachi for the past 30 years and was the biggest one in the city but did nothing for the people.

Comparing MQM’s name with a stain, he said that in many areas of the country MQM is known as a notorious party.

Musharraf said he identified himself as a Pakistani first, before a mohajir, adding that a better name should be given to the community instead of mohajir and MQM.

The former dictator said that he wished to bring a basic change in politics of Pakistan, and that he would voice support for any lawmaker who’d work for the betterment of the people.

He said that he does not talk about personal gains but people’s interest. The ex-army chief alleged that the incumbent leaders of Pakistan do not feel for the people of the country.

He vowed to bring about a positive change in Karachi after coming to power, saying that the political party would initiate development projects in Karachi.