Labourer crushed to death at Sargodha’s stone crushing plant

SARGODHA: Yet another labourer lost his life while working at a stone crushing site in Sargodha on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Yameen, was crushed to death under a tractor trolley at the stone crushing plant.

The incident occurred after two labourers were killed underneath a crusher filled with heavy stones only last week. Accidents are not uncommon at stone-crushing sites in Pakistan, given the poor working conditions the labourers often suffer at these sites.

Many workers reportedly suffer from pulmonary problems, besides other illnesses, as workplace safety is neither practised nor monitored at most of the stone crushing plants across the country.

Crusher plants supply crushed stones for construction.