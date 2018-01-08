Development work in country reflective of Nawaz Sharif’s vision, says PM Abbasi

SIALKOT: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Monday that all the development work across the country is reflective of the vision of the President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif.

While addressing an event at the Sialkot International Airport, the prime minister said that the PML-N continues to be criticised despite working for the benefit of the people.

The PM further said that attempts are being made to spread disorder in the country for the last four years.

Earlier, the prime minister inaugurated the international terminal of the airport. Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Aviation Adviser Sardar Mehtab Abbasi were also present at the occasion.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif received the prime minister on his arrival. National Highway Authority briefed the prime minister on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

The prime minister will later meet members of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry.