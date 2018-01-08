Country has progressed since 2013: Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday stated that the country has greatly progressed from where it was in 2013.

“The entire world said that Pakistan would default in 2013 but the nation gave Nawaz Sharif a chance and look where the country is standing now,” Sanaullah said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of a vocational training centre in Faisalabad.

The law minister also claimed that the power outage ended in Pakistan during our tenure.

“The world is saying that Pakistan’s economy has strengthened and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has changed the fortune of the country for good,” he said. However, he regretted that their government was “stopped” from working for the country.

The provincial minister urged the people to send their daughters to the vocational training centre to learn trades and support them in earning a better livelihood.