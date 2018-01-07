Nine Taliban insurgents killed in Helmand

HELMAND: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement on Sunday that security forces killed in an operation at least nine Taliban insurgents and 18 were wounded in southern Helmand province, reported by Tolo News.

The operation was launched in Garmsir district of the province to clear the insurgents. Three local Taliban commanders were also arrested, the statement said.

“The forces have also seized some weapons and explosives during the operation,” it added.

The statement did not provide further details of the operation yet.